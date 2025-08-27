Left Menu

Trump's Push for a Comprehensive Crime Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump announced collaboration with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune on a new crime bill. This proposed legislation, termed as a 'Comprehensive Crime Bill,' is positioned as a necessity for the United States, with Republican backing for its development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:13 IST
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday his collaboration with top Republican lawmakers to draft a 'comprehensive crime bill.'

The announcement came through a post on Truth Social, where Trump mentioned working closely with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune to address crime.

Trump emphasized the need for such legislation, asserting it as essential for the nation's well-being and indicating unified Republican efforts in its drafting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

