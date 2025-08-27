U.S. President Trump Collaborates on Comprehensive Crime Bill

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday an active collaboration with House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune. The trio, along with other Republican lawmakers, is focusing efforts on developing a comprehensive crime bill.

Trump's statement, which he shared via a post on Truth Social, emphasized the necessity of this legislative package. 'Speaker Mike Johnson, Leader John Thune, and other Republicans are joining forces with me to craft this critical bill,' Trump stated.

This initiative signals a concerted effort within the Republican party to address pressing national crime issues by enacting enhanced security measures. The proposed bill aims to unify the party's stance on crime prevention and legislative reform.

