Left Menu

Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Resolute on Mumbai Agitation Amidst Ganesh Festival

Manoj Jarange, leading the Maratha quota movement, is set to launch an indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai beginning August 29. Despite government interventions and the upcoming Ganesh festival, Jarange and his supporters plan a peaceful protest to push for Maratha inclusion in the OBC category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-08-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 11:00 IST
Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Resolute on Mumbai Agitation Amidst Ganesh Festival
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange is determined to carry out his planned protest in Mumbai from August 29, coinciding with the Ganesh festival. Jarange insists his agitation, calling for Marathas to be recognized under the OBC category, will remain peaceful despite potential provocations and government attempts to dissuade him.

Speaking from his village, Antigua Sarathi, Jarange assured reporters of a non-disruptive protest, stressing no inconveniences should occur during the festivities. As his supporters gather from across Marathwada, they prepare to march amidst stringent police conditions designed to prevent disturbances and maintain public order.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and BJP have urged reconsideration of the strike during this festive period, citing recent tragic incidents linked to the prolonged reservation issue. Despite these appeals and tragic incidents, Jarange is unwavering, aiming to secure Maratha reservations in government jobs and education, with or without official permissions.

TRENDING

1
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
3
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India
4
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025