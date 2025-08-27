Maratha Quota Leader Manoj Jarange Resolute on Mumbai Agitation Amidst Ganesh Festival

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange is determined to carry out his planned protest in Mumbai from August 29, coinciding with the Ganesh festival. Jarange insists his agitation, calling for Marathas to be recognized under the OBC category, will remain peaceful despite potential provocations and government attempts to dissuade him.

Speaking from his village, Antigua Sarathi, Jarange assured reporters of a non-disruptive protest, stressing no inconveniences should occur during the festivities. As his supporters gather from across Marathwada, they prepare to march amidst stringent police conditions designed to prevent disturbances and maintain public order.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and BJP have urged reconsideration of the strike during this festive period, citing recent tragic incidents linked to the prolonged reservation issue. Despite these appeals and tragic incidents, Jarange is unwavering, aiming to secure Maratha reservations in government jobs and education, with or without official permissions.