Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

A political dispute arose after Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar stated Chamundi Hill and its presiding deity are not exclusive Hindu property. Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticized this, sparking a wider debate. The BJP opposed Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara festivities inauguration, accusing the Congress of communal tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticized Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his controversial statement regarding Chamundi Hill, asserting it is not solely a Hindu property. This remark ignited a significant political row in the state.

Shivakumar's comments, asserting the deity Chamundeshwari belongs to all, prompted Karandlaje to demand clarity on the site's ownership. She questioned if the historical region associated with Tipu Sultan might now be considered Waqf property, reflecting broader concerns about property designations in the area.

The controversy was further fueled by the state government's decision to invite author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, a move contested by the BJP, citing religious sentiments. Shivakumar accused the BJP of inflaming communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

