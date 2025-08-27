Chamundi Hills Controversy: A Clash Over Cultural Identity

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje criticized Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar for his controversial statement regarding Chamundi Hill, asserting it is not solely a Hindu property. This remark ignited a significant political row in the state.

Shivakumar's comments, asserting the deity Chamundeshwari belongs to all, prompted Karandlaje to demand clarity on the site's ownership. She questioned if the historical region associated with Tipu Sultan might now be considered Waqf property, reflecting broader concerns about property designations in the area.

The controversy was further fueled by the state government's decision to invite author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festivities, a move contested by the BJP, citing religious sentiments. Shivakumar accused the BJP of inflaming communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)