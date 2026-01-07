Karnataka Controversy: Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Political Row
A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka over allegations of police misconduct during an arrest involving a BJP woman functionary. Claims of police disrobing the woman were countered by authorities, stating she undressed herself. This incident has led to a political clash between the BJP and the ruling Congress party.
- Country:
- India
A controversy has exploded in Karnataka amid allegations of police misconduct during the arrest of a BJP woman functionary in connection with an attack on government officials. The woman claims police disrobed her, an accusation they deny, asserting she voluntarily removed her clothing and attacked officers.
The incident has sparked a political storm, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blaming the woman, while BJP leaders condemn the police action, accusing them of political bias. Videos of the woman seemingly topless have intensified the uproar, leading to widespread public outrage and protests from BJP workers.
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar has dismissed the allegations against the police, stating that the woman resisted arrest and bit officers. An investigation has been ordered, as political tensions continue to rise in the state over this contentious incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
False Identity Unveiled: Man Posing as Chief Minister's PA Arrested
Dramatic Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Cow Smuggling Suspects
Political Clash: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Responds to Union Minister's Accusations
Kerala Politics Heat Up: A Political Clash Over Communal Allegations
Siddaramaiah Breaks Record as Karnataka's Longest-Serving Chief Minister