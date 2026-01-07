Left Menu

Karnataka Controversy: Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Political Row

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka over allegations of police misconduct during an arrest involving a BJP woman functionary. Claims of police disrobing the woman were countered by authorities, stating she undressed herself. This incident has led to a political clash between the BJP and the ruling Congress party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:03 IST
Karnataka Controversy: Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Political Row
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversy has exploded in Karnataka amid allegations of police misconduct during the arrest of a BJP woman functionary in connection with an attack on government officials. The woman claims police disrobed her, an accusation they deny, asserting she voluntarily removed her clothing and attacked officers.

The incident has sparked a political storm, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blaming the woman, while BJP leaders condemn the police action, accusing them of political bias. Videos of the woman seemingly topless have intensified the uproar, leading to widespread public outrage and protests from BJP workers.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar has dismissed the allegations against the police, stating that the woman resisted arrest and bit officers. An investigation has been ordered, as political tensions continue to rise in the state over this contentious incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

 Global
2
Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

Fortifying Ayodhya: High-Tech Security Hub Launched Near Ram Temple

 India
3
Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up

Stalin vs BJP: Tamil Nadu's Political Battle Heats Up

 India
4
BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

BRS Corporators Shift Allegiances as Political Drama Unfolds in Khammam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026