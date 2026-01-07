Karnataka Controversy: Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Political Row

A controversy has exploded in Karnataka amid allegations of police misconduct during the arrest of a BJP woman functionary in connection with an attack on government officials. The woman claims police disrobed her, an accusation they deny, asserting she voluntarily removed her clothing and attacked officers.

The incident has sparked a political storm, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blaming the woman, while BJP leaders condemn the police action, accusing them of political bias. Videos of the woman seemingly topless have intensified the uproar, leading to widespread public outrage and protests from BJP workers.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar has dismissed the allegations against the police, stating that the woman resisted arrest and bit officers. An investigation has been ordered, as political tensions continue to rise in the state over this contentious incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)