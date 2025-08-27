Left Menu

Lisa Cook's Legal Battle Against Trump: Fed Governor Fights Termination

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is reportedly preparing to file a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump's attempt to terminate her position. Trump cited mortgage application discrepancies as grounds for dismissal. Cook's legal team is set to challenge this decision. The lawsuit may be filed as soon as Wednesday.

Updated: 27-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is reportedly gearing up for a legal confrontation with former President Donald Trump over his attempt to terminate her appointment. According to CNBC, sources suggest the lawsuit could be filed as early as Wednesday.

Trump's decision is based on a letter he sent to Cook on Monday, which claimed he had 'sufficient cause' for her dismissal. The reason cited was Cook's description of separate properties in Michigan and Georgia as primary residences on mortgage applications before her Federal Reserve tenure began in 2022.

Cook's lawyer has expressed that the central bank board governor intends to contest Trump's action through legal means, aiming to prevent any premature firing. As of now, Reuters has been unable to verify the CNBC report independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

