Left Menu

Boniface Mwangi: A Bold Step Towards Kenya's 2027 Presidency

Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi announced his 2027 presidential bid, challenging governmental corruption and aiming to convert protest support into a robust electoral movement. Despite a previous unsuccessful parliamentary run, Mwangi's candidacy emphasizes reclaiming national governance and addressing political grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:55 IST
Boniface Mwangi: A Bold Step Towards Kenya's 2027 Presidency
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Kenyan human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has announced his intention to run for the presidency in the 2027 elections. Mwangi, who has been a key figure in anti-government protests, aims to transform the widespread support among young Kenyans into a political victory.

Mwangi's previous attempt at gaining political office was in 2017 when he ran for parliament on an anti-corruption platform. Despite the setback, he has remained a vocal critic of human rights violations both in Kenya and globally. Highlighting the challenges faced by ordinary citizens, Mwangi said, 'Our leadership has failed us in numerous ways.'

His announcement comes amid political tensions in Kenya, with several other candidates, including Senator Okiya Omtatah and former Chief Justice David Maraga, also declaring their candidacies. The upcoming elections will test whether protest movements can successfully transition into electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindrance?

Assam's New SOP for Interfaith Land Transfers: A Security Measure or Hindran...

 India
2
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
3
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
4
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025