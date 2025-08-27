BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

Left Menu

Local BJP leaders staged a protest in Budhana, alleging police misconduct in a 'fake encounter' involving Robin, cousin of BJP regional president Monu Thakur, after a motorcycle theft arrest. Police have launched an inquiry. The incident has sparked significant political attention and demands for accountability.

Updated: 27-08-2025 18:23 IST
Local BJP leaders staged a demonstration in Budhana town on Wednesday, accusing the police of staging a 'fake encounter' after arresting Robin, cousin of BJP regional president Monu Thakur, in connection with a motorcycle theft case.

The protest saw participation from prominent BJP figures, including Thakur, District Cooperative Bank chairman Ramnath Singh, former BJP MLA Umesh Malik, and district BJP Kisan Morcha chief Raju Ahlawat. They demanded stern action against those involved, declaring the encounter as fabricated.

In response to these allegations, Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar announced that a special inquiry team is investigating the event. The team, under ASP City Satyanarain Prajapat's supervision, aims to complete its findings within three days, while ASP (Rural) Aditya Bansal emphasized the probe's goal to clarify the encounter's context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

