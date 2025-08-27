Trump Calls for RICO Charges Against Soros

In a bold statement on Wednesday, former U.S. President Donald Trump called for legal charges against billionaire philanthropist George Soros and his son. Trump suggested that they should face charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, commonly known as RICO.

Trump's comments were delivered through a post on the social media platform Truth Social, where he accused Soros and his 'Radical Left' son of supporting violent protests across the United States.

Labeling Soros and his associates as dangerous, Trump asserted that their actions have caused significant damage to the country, a sentiment he endorsed by warning them of close scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)