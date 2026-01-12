US-Iran Tensions Amidst Violent Protests and Talks Proposal

In a tumultuous turn of events, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is seeking negotiations with Washington following the American leader's aggressive stance against the Islamic Republic's handling of widespread protests. The unrest, marked by a death toll of at least 572, persists even as pro-government demonstrators have flooded Iran's streets in a show of allegiance to the ruling regime.

The foreign minister of Oman recently visited Tehran, signifying potential diplomatic overtures between the US and Iran. Yet as Iranian leaders, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, blame external forces for internal strife, the possibilities for diplomatic progress remain uncertain amidst Iran's stringent nuclear and missile defense priorities.

As the Iranian authorities crackdown on protesters, with arrests exceeding 10,600 people, the internet and communication shutdown has impeded global comprehension of the true situation on the ground. With hard-liners emboldened, Iran's economy suffers due to sanctions, fueling the civil unrest visible in the streets following the collapse of the rial currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)