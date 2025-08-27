Left Menu

Kushwaha Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

Upendra Kushwaha, chief of Rashtriya Lok Morcha, criticizes the opposition's Grand Alliance, calling it a self-serving group with no real purpose. Despite opposition claims about voter roll revisions, he assures that everything is well within NDA. The seat-sharing for upcoming Bihar elections is on schedule.

Updated: 27-08-2025 18:37 IST
In a recent interview, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha dismissed the opposition's Grand Alliance as a coalition lacking genuine purpose, driven by self-interest. He emphasized that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) remains solid, with no cause for concern regarding seat allocations for the Bihar assembly elections.

Kushwaha rejected the opposition's allegations about the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, asserting the claims were unfounded. He urged them to provide evidence if they truly believed wrongful exclusions occurred. The Election Commission has invited all political parties to submit affidavits, and the courts are also examining the matter.

Addressing dynamics within the opposition and NDA, Kushwaha remarked on the absence of endorsement for Tejashwi Yadav by Rahul Gandhi as a sign of discord within the Grand Alliance. He cautioned against undue rhetoric within NDA circles and highlighted Nitish Kumar's dual responsibilities straining party management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

