Shiv Sena and BJP Alliance: Intact Amid Seat-Sharing Tensions
Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant declares that the alliance with BJP remains intact across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Pune. Despite ongoing seat-sharing tensions for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, senior leaders from both parties are hopeful of resolving differences before polls on January 15.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 30-12-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 23:01 IST
Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant has reassured that the alliance with BJP remains solid across all 29 poll-bound municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Pune, amidst ongoing seat-sharing discussions.
The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti coalition, has offered 15 to 16 seats to the Shiv Sena for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, but an agreement is pending as the nomination deadline has now passed.
Both senior BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are optimistic about resolving differences to maintain the alliance ahead of the elections on January 15.
