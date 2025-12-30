Left Menu

Shiv Sena and BJP Alliance: Intact Amid Seat-Sharing Tensions

Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant declares that the alliance with BJP remains intact across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Pune. Despite ongoing seat-sharing tensions for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, senior leaders from both parties are hopeful of resolving differences before polls on January 15.

Updated: 30-12-2025 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP, which leads the Mahayuti coalition, has offered 15 to 16 seats to the Shiv Sena for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections, but an agreement is pending as the nomination deadline has now passed.

Both senior BJP and Shiv Sena leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are optimistic about resolving differences to maintain the alliance ahead of the elections on January 15.

