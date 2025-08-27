Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Sounds Alarm on US Tariffs Crushing UP Exporters

Akhilesh Yadav warns that US-imposed tariffs on Indian goods are devastating exporters in Uttar Pradesh. He criticizes the BJP's foreign policy, claiming it jeopardizes millions of livelihoods. Yadav urges immediate government intervention to prevent mass unemployment and safeguard industries like textiles, brassware, and handicrafts.

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party President and ex-Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, has raised alarm over the devastating impact of steep US tariffs on Indian goods. The tariffs, according to him, have pushed the state's exporters to a near-collapse, leaving industries and jobs at risk.

In a letter addressed to exporters, Yadav blamed the retaliatory US tariffs on the Central Government's failed foreign policy, cautioning that millions of livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh hang in the balance. He emphasized the urgent need for state and central government intervention to offer a 'safety shield' to exporters, especially those engaged in the One District One Product scheme.

Yadav criticized the BJP government for its lack of action despite having the means to assist, and cited the imposition of a 50% tariff by the US as an unprecedented crisis affecting around 500 industries, including Banarasi sarees and handicrafts. The additional tariffs were a response to India's purchase of Russian crude oil under Trump's administration.

