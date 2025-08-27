Brazil Poised to Challenge U.S. Tariffs in Court

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad revealed that Brazil might initiate legal proceedings in U.S. courts against the heavy tariffs imposed on its imports by President Donald Trump's administration.

Speaking to local media outlet UOL, Haddad stated, "We will go to court if needed," while clarifying that the country would refrain from lobbying efforts.

He further remarked on the current global sentiment, noting that there is pervasive insecurity among world leaders regarding the future direction of U.S. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)