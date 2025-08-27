Left Menu

AAP Minister Alleges ED's Coercion Tactics Amid Health Scam Probe

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses ED officers of attempting to manipulate his statement, alleging a conspiracy by Lt Governor VK Saxena. Bharadwaj claims the raids, linked to a health infrastructure scam, yielded no results. He demands a forensic probe into the ED officer’s laptop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:45 IST
Saurabh Bharadwaj
  • Country:
  • India

AAP's Delhi unit chief, Saurabh Bharadwaj, has leveled serious accusations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging attempts to alter his official statements during an extensive probe. Bharadwaj has accused the agency of coercion while questioning him about a suspected scam in health infrastructure projects.

In a press interaction, Bharadwaj claimed that officers tried to impose a pre-written narrative, ignoring his original testimony, in a bid to frame him. The case stems from a multi-locale investigation into alleged malpractices during AAP's governance in Delhi.

Further, Bharadwaj attributed the actions to a conspiracy orchestrated by Lt Governor VK Saxena and urged for a forensic investigation of ED equipment involved. His assertion follows a nearly 18-hour raid on his premises, conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

