Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Leadership in Fiery Rally Amid Election Controversies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump's claim that India halted military conflict with Pakistan due to US pressure. Gandhi questioned Modi's leadership credibility, likening him to a 'deflated tyre.'

Speaking at a rally in Bihar, Gandhi highlighted alleged electoral fraud, claiming irregularities in the Gujarat model's rise. He accused the BJP of manipulating voter rolls and criticized the Election Commission for ignoring requests for election monitoring footage.

The rally was joined by leaders from allied parties, intensifying Gandhi's campaign against perceived electoral malpractice. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also took part, condemning alleged mass deletion of voter names in Bihar. The BJP, meanwhile, targeted the opposition, highlighting controversial statements by allied party members.

