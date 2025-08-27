Left Menu

European Leaders Rally for Moldova's EU Dream

European leaders pledged support for Moldova's EU ambitions during a visit on the country's Independence Day. With an upcoming election, Moldova's pro-EU stance faces a challenge from pro-Russian factions. The leaders also emphasized Moldova's strategic importance for European stability amid Russian influence in the region.

Updated: 27-08-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:54 IST
On Moldova's Independence Day, leaders from France, Germany, and Poland united to support the nation's European Union aspirations. With an impending parliamentary election, Moldova's pro-European stance is under threat from formidable pro-Russian challengers.

President Maia Sandu and her European allies are steadfast in their commitment to combat external influences and misinformation. On this symbolic anniversary of its break from Soviet rule, Moldova stands at a crossroads, as it navigates tensions exacerbated by Russia's incursion into Ukraine.

European figures emphasized Moldova's critical role in regional security. Emmanuel Macron denounced Kremlin propaganda, while Friedrich Merz promised Germany's aid in reforms, vital for Moldova's EU accession talks. Donald Tusk highlighted the reciprocal need for a stable Moldova for a safe Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

