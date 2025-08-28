Bolivian Leader Luis Fernando Camacho's Transition to House Arrest

In a significant legal development, Bolivian opposition figure Luis Fernando Camacho has been granted house arrest. Jailed since 2022 without a formal sentence, Camacho faced legal action tied to accusations of terrorism related to the 2019 political upheaval and spearheading a strike in 2022.

Bolivia's Supreme Court of Justice recently reviewed Camacho's case, underscoring that pretrial detention should not exceed six months. Camacho, a pivotal figure in the demonstrations against then-President Evo Morales during the 2019 electoral fraud allegations, had previously run for the presidency and now serves as the governor of Santa Cruz.

On Wednesday, a local court officially ordered the cessation of Camacho's preventive detention, replacing it with house arrest and other precautionary measures. His lawyer anticipates Camacho's transfer to Santa Cruz, Bolivia's affluent region and a hub of opposition to its ruling party, by Friday.

