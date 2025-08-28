Left Menu

Chaos in Buenos Aires: Milei's Campaign Trail Under Attack

Argentine President Javier Milei's campaign trail encounter in Buenos Aires turned violent as protesters attacked his convoy. Amid ongoing corruption scandals and austerity measures, Milei faces escalating tensions ahead of key elections. Despite criticism, Milei remains defiant, challenging allegations and maintaining his controversial economic policies.

Argentine President Javier Milei faced a volatile situation during a campaign event in Buenos Aires province, where protesters hurled rocks at his vehicle, witnesses reported. The incident occurred while Milei, his sister, and security were standing in the back of a moving pickup truck.

Amidst anti-government chants, the president's vehicle was forced to speed away. The unrest comes as Milei and his close associates face a corruption scandal involving allegations of bribery. The president's measures to reduce public spending are further igniting public dissatisfaction, as highlighted by recent surveys showing increased opposition.

With local and midterm elections approaching, Milei is under pressure to maintain his assertive fiscal policies aimed at curbing inflation and appealing to international investors, despite the growing controversy surrounding his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

