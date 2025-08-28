Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Rare Voyage to China

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is set to visit China, attending a military parade marking World War II's end. Kim's visit aims to strengthen ties with China amid North Korea's cooperation with Russia. The event will see attendance from Russian President Putin as Western leaders decline.

Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Journey: A Rare Voyage to China
Next week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a rare international trip to China to attend a military parade in Beijing, according to official sources from both nations. This visit marks a significant diplomatic move for Kim, who last traveled to China in 2019.

The parade, scheduled for Wednesday, commemorates the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. It will be attended by several global leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, though notably absent will be leaders from the United States and major Western European countries due to ongoing tensions, particularly concerning the war in Ukraine.

Kim's invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping highlights efforts to bolster relations between North Korea and China, amidst North Korea's recent focus on strengthening ties with Russia. With 97% of North Korean trade conducted with China in 2023, this visit could signify renewed diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

