Gaurav Gogoi Criticizes Modi's Foreign Policy Amid US Tariff Hikes

In the wake of the United States implementing a 50% tariff on Indian exports, Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi launched a sharp critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Gogoi questioned the efficacy of Modi's diplomatic strategies, emphasizing that personal camaraderie with foreign leaders is insufficient to resolve complex global trade issues. His comments came during the inauguration of a passenger rest shed in Majuli, an initiative funded by Member of Parliament allocations.

In an interview with ANI, Gogoi pointed out that sectors providing substantial employment in India are poised to suffer significantly due to the tariffs. He expressed disappointment over the Ministry of External Affairs' failure to foster a constructive dialogue with the Trump administration. According to Gogoi, an air of arrogance in the ministry has led to a breakdown in mutual understanding, exacerbating tensions between the two nations.

Gogoi also raised concerns about the Indian government's foreign policy strategies, contrasting them unfavorably with policies towards China. Additionally, with regard to domestic politics, he highlighted the acceptance of Justice Reddy as the INDI alliance's vice-presidential candidate, while questioning the BJP-led state government's effectiveness in curbing illegal immigration from Bangladesh into Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)