Opposition Rallies Behind Sudershan Reddy for Vice Presidency

In a show of unity, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi voiced his party's strong support for the INDIA bloc's Vice-Presidential nominee, B. Sudershan Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. Gogoi remarked that Reddy is being warmly received by the Indian populace, enhancing the INDIA Alliance's efforts in the political landscape.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), alongside other opposition parties, has backed Reddy's candidature, viewing the Vice Presidential poll as an ideological battleground. CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby emphasized the importance of fielding Reddy, describing his nomination as crucial for defending India's constitutional values amid growing challenges.

Reddy, expressing gratitude for the widespread support, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding the constitution. His nomination papers were filed on August 21 with the backing of key figures including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. This collective endorsement signals a unified opposition stance aiming to protect democratic principles.

