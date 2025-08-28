Controversy Erupts Over 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Remarks

The BJP has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar of crossing boundaries of 'insult, hate, and tastelessness.' The controversy erupted over alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the campaign.

While the BJP refrained from posting the video of the incident, clips shared by others online reportedly show individuals using derogatory Hindi language from the dais. However, the authenticity of this video remains unconfirmed by PTI.

According to the BJP, leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi are responsible for this level of vulgarity in politics, asserting that the people of Bihar will not forgive them, regardless of any apologies. They criticized the involvement of leaders like M K Stalin and Revanth Reddy, further intensifying the narrative of disrespect towards Bihar people.