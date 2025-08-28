Left Menu

Dinesh K Patnaik Appointed as New High Commissioner to Canada

India has appointed Dinesh K Patnaik, an experienced diplomat, as its next high commissioner to Canada. He is a 1990-batch Indian Foreign Service officer and is currently serving as the ambassador to Spain. The Ministry of External Affairs announced his new appointment on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic appointment, India has named Dinesh K Patnaik as its new high commissioner to Canada. The seasoned diplomat is noted for his extensive service record as part of the Indian Foreign Service's 1990 batch.

Patnaik, who is currently holding the position of ambassador to Spain, will transition to his new role following an announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday.

This move is part of a series of appointments aimed at bolstering India's international relations, with Patnaik expected to bring his expertise and experience to the role in Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)

