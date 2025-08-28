Left Menu

Maratha Reservation Row: A Challenge to BJP's Promises

Senior Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal has called on BJP-led governments in Maharashtra and the Centre to immediately scrap the 50% cap on reservations to benefit the Maratha community. He criticized their inaction and emphasized that a caste-based census could effectively resolve such issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 19:37 IST
  • India

Senior Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal has demanded that the BJP-led governments in Maharashtra and at the Center take immediate action to announce reservations for the Maratha community by scrapping the 50% cap on such quotas.

At a press conference, Sapkal criticized the current administration, emphasizing that the Maratha reservation issue could be resolved in 'five minutes' if the government is willing. He pointed out past promises made by BJP leaders that remain unfulfilled, such as Maratha and Dhangar community reservations.

Sapkal accused the BJP of adopting 'divide and rule' tactics reminiscent of British colonialism, suggesting a caste-based census as the only effective solution. He also criticized the state government for its limited support to activist Manoj Jarange, who is set to begin an indefinite hunger strike for Maratha reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

