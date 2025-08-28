Kejriwal Demands Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Amidst Farmer Concerns

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has called for India to implement higher tariffs on imports from the United States. The demand came in response to the US's 50% trade tariff on India's crude oil imports, and aims to protect Indian farmers' interests.

Kejriwal accused the central government of waiving duties on American cotton imports, which he argues could destabilize domestic cotton markets. He highlighted the potential damage to farmers' livelihoods if domestic produce sells at throwaway prices.

Addressing these issues at a press conference, Kejriwal pressed for immediate government action. He also noted the alarming farmer suicide rates and scheduled a rally in Gujarat to oppose the government's policy, demanding proactive measures in defense of Indian agriculture.

