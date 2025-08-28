Left Menu

Kejriwal Demands Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Amidst Farmer Concerns

Arvind Kejriwal has urged India to impose higher tariffs on US imports following a 50% tariff by the US on India's crude oil imports. He claims the current tariff policies hurt Indian cotton farmers, potentially leading to significant economic loss and increased farmer distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:53 IST
Kejriwal Demands Retaliatory Tariffs on US Imports Amidst Farmer Concerns
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, has called for India to implement higher tariffs on imports from the United States. The demand came in response to the US's 50% trade tariff on India's crude oil imports, and aims to protect Indian farmers' interests.

Kejriwal accused the central government of waiving duties on American cotton imports, which he argues could destabilize domestic cotton markets. He highlighted the potential damage to farmers' livelihoods if domestic produce sells at throwaway prices.

Addressing these issues at a press conference, Kejriwal pressed for immediate government action. He also noted the alarming farmer suicide rates and scheduled a rally in Gujarat to oppose the government's policy, demanding proactive measures in defense of Indian agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Legal Battle Over Firing

Federal Reserve Shake-Up: Legal Battle Over Firing

 Global
2
DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challenges

DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challen...

 India
3
A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

A Legal Clash at the Fed: Trump's Move to Oust Governor Sparks Battle

 Global
4
Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

Uncorking the Chhattisgarh Liquor Scandal: A Tale of Fraud and Fallout

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025