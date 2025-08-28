Left Menu

Diplomatic Reset: India and Canada Appoint New Envoys Amid Strained Relations

India and Canada have appointed new high commissioners to each other's capitals, aiming to mend strained relations after the controversial killing of a Sikh separatist. Dinesh K Patnaik will serve in Ottawa, while Christopher Cooter will take his post in New Delhi. This move signifies a gradual diplomatic reset between the nations.

Updated: 28-08-2025 20:59 IST
India and Canada have taken significant steps towards diplomatic reconciliation by appointing new high commissioners to each other's capitals. The appointments follow strained ties due to the contentious killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023, leading to reciprocal diplomatic expulsions.

The Indian government has appointed seasoned diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik as the new high commissioner to Ottawa. Patnaik, an experienced Indian Foreign Service officer from the 1990 batch, is currently India's ambassador to Spain. Meanwhile, Canada named Christopher Cooter as its envoy to New Delhi, replacing Cameron MacKay. Cooter, with 35 years in diplomacy, recently served as Canada's charge d'affaires to Israel.

This development, announced after discussions between Prime Minister Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the G7 summit, marks a pivotal moment in restoring diplomatic services and cooperation between India and Canada. The move is seen as a step towards stabilizing bilateral relations and supporting economic ties, following previous diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

