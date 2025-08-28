Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Key Steps Toward Future Polls
Union Home Minister Amit Shah begins his two-day visit to Assam to strategize for the 2026 assembly polls. The visit includes meetings with the BJP core committee, inaugurations, and public addresses, all aimed at reinforcing political strategies and developmental initiatives in the region.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to Assam on Thursday, focused on preparation and strategizing for the 2026 assembly polls.
Upon arrival on a BSF aircraft, he was warmly greeted at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state officials. Shah's agenda includes attending a meeting with the Assam BJP's newly formed 18-member core committee to discuss vital political strategies.
Highlights of his visit also include inaugurating the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and E-inaugurating various development projects. Shah will further attend a convention for newly elected NDA panchayat members and participate in cultural celebrations, reinforcing his significance as a national leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)