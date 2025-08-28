Amit Shah's Assam Visit: Key Steps Toward Future Polls

Union Home Minister Amit Shah began his two-day visit to Assam on Thursday, focused on preparation and strategizing for the 2026 assembly polls.

Upon arrival on a BSF aircraft, he was warmly greeted at the Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other state officials. Shah's agenda includes attending a meeting with the Assam BJP's newly formed 18-member core committee to discuss vital political strategies.

Highlights of his visit also include inaugurating the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory and E-inaugurating various development projects. Shah will further attend a convention for newly elected NDA panchayat members and participate in cultural celebrations, reinforcing his significance as a national leader.

