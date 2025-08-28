Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Takes on Election Commission and BJP in Fierce Rally

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Election Commission and BJP at a Kolkata rally. They accused Amit Shah of dynasty politics and the ECI of undemocratic practices. The BJP dismissed these claims as desperate tactics amid impending elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:02 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, fiercely criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) during a Kolkata rally. This verbal attack is seen as a strategic move ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

The duo accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of engaging in dynasty politics. Mamata Banerjee further alleged that the ECI was involved in undemocratic practices, potentially interfering with voter rolls, a claim the BJP dismissed as fabricated accusations meant to mask electoral challenges.

Both leaders emphasized their relentless opposition to the BJP's tactics, including a purported attempt to amend the Constitution. Mamata Banerjee also announced her intention to release a memoir at the Kolkata Book Fair next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

