Supreme Court Scrutinizes Immunity for Election Commissioners
The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea by NGO Lok Prahari against the 2023 CEC Act, which shields election commissioners with lifelong legal immunity. The court has issued notices to relevant authorities but has not halted the provision.
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the immunity granted to the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under the CEC Act, 2023.
The bench, including Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission regarding the case. However, the court did not stay the provision.
The top court heard a PIL filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, contesting Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. This section grants lifelong legal immunity to the commissioners against any civil or criminal proceedings related to their official duties.
