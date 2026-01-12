Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Immunity for Election Commissioners

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea by NGO Lok Prahari against the 2023 CEC Act, which shields election commissioners with lifelong legal immunity. The court has issued notices to relevant authorities but has not halted the provision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:38 IST
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Immunity for Election Commissioners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea challenging the immunity granted to the chief election commissioner and election commissioners under the CEC Act, 2023.

The bench, including Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission regarding the case. However, the court did not stay the provision.

The top court heard a PIL filed by Lok Prahari, an NGO, contesting Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. This section grants lifelong legal immunity to the commissioners against any civil or criminal proceedings related to their official duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

NATO Unity Key Amid Tensions Over U.S. Greenland Interests

 United States
2
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
3
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
4
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026