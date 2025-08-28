Rahul Gandhi Rallies Against 'Vote Chori' in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of manipulating voter rolls during the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. According to Gandhi, the party's actions have left the Prime Minister noticeably shaken.

Speaking at the Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan in Motihari, Gandhi claimed that a nationwide caste census would benefit 90% of the population, shedding light on existing inequalities. He vehemently criticized the Election Commission and the BJP, accusing them of engaging in 'vote chori' or vote theft.

Bihar is set to hold polls later this year, and Gandhi insists that the BJP's vote manipulation tactics, previously employed in states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, will not succeed in Bihar. Alongside allies including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi aims to combat injustice and preserve democratic integrity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)