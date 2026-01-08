Left Menu

Father dies, son loses eyesight after illicit liquor consumption in dry Bihar's Samastipur

PTI | Samastipur | Updated: 08-01-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 21:30 IST
One person died and his son lost his eyesight after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in dry Bihar's Samastipur district, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Baleshwar Shah, while his son Babloo is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Following the incident, district police suspended the chowkidar of Bakhri Bujurg village and issued a show-cause notice to sector officer Yaduvansh Singh for dereliction of duty.

The Nitish Kumar-led government imposed a total ban on sale and consumption of alcohol in the state on April 5, 2016.

According to a statement by the district police, the incident occurred on January 1 in Bakhri Bujurg village. Babloo Shah's wife lodged a complaint at Musrigharari police station on Wednesday, alleging that her husband and father-in-law purchased liquor from their relative Arvind Shah and made an online payment for it.

She claimed that immediately after consuming liquor, her father-in-law and husband fell ill, and they were admitted to the nearest hospital.

''Baleshwar Shah died on January 3, and his family members performed his last rites without informing police. Babloo is still undergoing treatment at a private hospital after losing his eyesight,'' the statement said.

Police have also recorded Babloo's statement, it added.

''Police have registered a case and also engaged forensic experts in analysing evidence collected from the spot. Preliminary investigations say the prohibition department had already registered a case against Baleshwar Shah in connection with some old incident,'' it added.

Talking to reporters, Samastipur SP Arvind Pratap Singh said, ''A joint team of district police, Anti-Liquor Task Force (ALTF) and officials of the Prohibition department are investigating the matter. The 'chowkidar' of Bakhri Bujurg village has been suspended for dereliction of duty as he failed to get information about Baleshwar Shah's death even after seven days of the incident. Besides, sector officer Yaduvansh Singh has been issued show-cause as he also failed to get information about the incidet''.

