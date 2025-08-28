Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Expletive Against PM Modi, Calls for Cultural Respect
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai condemned alleged abusive language against PM Modi during a Congress rally in Bihar. He emphasized that such remarks are an affront to Indian culture and called for respectful political discourse. BJP blamed Rahul Gandhi and others for instigating the incident.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the alleged use of offensive language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an affront to Indian culture. The comments were reportedly made during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.
A video from the event in Darbhanga showed unidentified individuals using expletives against the Prime Minister from the dais, after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav departed for Muzaffarpur. Sai emphasized that such remarks are not just personal attacks but also an assault on India's cultural ethos.
Sai highlighted Modi's inspirational life journey and urged Bihar residents to reject such negative politics. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Congress and RJD leaders of encouraging the disrespectful language, though the video's authenticity remains unverified.
