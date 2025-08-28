Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Expletive Against PM Modi, Calls for Cultural Respect

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai condemned alleged abusive language against PM Modi during a Congress rally in Bihar. He emphasized that such remarks are an affront to Indian culture and called for respectful political discourse. BJP blamed Rahul Gandhi and others for instigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:47 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Condemns Expletive Against PM Modi, Calls for Cultural Respect
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the alleged use of offensive language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it an affront to Indian culture. The comments were reportedly made during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

A video from the event in Darbhanga showed unidentified individuals using expletives against the Prime Minister from the dais, after Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav departed for Muzaffarpur. Sai emphasized that such remarks are not just personal attacks but also an assault on India's cultural ethos.

Sai highlighted Modi's inspirational life journey and urged Bihar residents to reject such negative politics. Meanwhile, the BJP accused Congress and RJD leaders of encouraging the disrespectful language, though the video's authenticity remains unverified.

TRENDING

1
Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

 India
2
Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

Heroic Acts Amidst Tragedy: Minneapolis Church Shooting

 Global
3
India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

India Shines in BWF World Championships: Sindhu and Doubles Duos Advance

 France
4
Mumbai Traffic Halt: Maratha Quota Stir Prompts Major Road Closures

Mumbai Traffic Halt: Maratha Quota Stir Prompts Major Road Closures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025