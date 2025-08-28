Tensions Rise as Europe Moves to Reactivate Iran Sanctions

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have taken a significant step toward reimposing United Nations sanctions on Iran, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing saga over Tehran's nuclear ambitions. The move follows a series of bombings on Iranian atomic sites during a 12-day conflict with Israel.

The sanctions, part of a mechanism known as 'snapback', are poised to take effect as early as October, following a 30-day period. This could see the return of crippling penalties, halting arms deals and freezing Iranian assets, further pressing an already struggling economy.

As Europe seeks to use the snapback as leverage for new negotiations, Iran faces mounting diplomatic isolation. The situation sets the stage for intense diplomatic activity at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in New York, with the West urging Iran to comply with nuclear inspections and resume negotiations.