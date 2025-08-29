FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson has publicly accused Gmail of engaging in partisan filtering, according to a recent letter addressed to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company. The allegations suggest that Gmail's spam filters disproportionately block emails from Republican senders, while similar messages from Democrats pass through.

In response, a Google spokesperson refuted the claims, stating that Gmail's spam filters operate impartially, unaffected by political ideology. This mirrors Google's past denials of similar allegations from Republicans and conservatives. The company spokesperson emphasized that Gmail's filters are based on objective criteria, equally applicable to all senders.

Despite previous dismissals of related lawsuits, the FTC's warning notes that non-compliance with regulations may lead to an investigation or enforcement action. This incident underscores ongoing tensions, with allegations of tech bias lingering despite efforts by companies to establish better relations with political conservatives.