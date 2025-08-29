Left Menu

FTC Chair Challenges Gmail on Alleged Partisan Spam Filtering

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson accused Gmail of partisan filtering, alleging it blocks Republican emails more often than Democratic ones. Google denied the claims, emphasizing its spam filters are unbiased. The controversy adds fuel to ongoing Republican criticisms of big tech bias while Google pledges to review the FTC's complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson has publicly accused Gmail of engaging in partisan filtering, according to a recent letter addressed to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company. The allegations suggest that Gmail's spam filters disproportionately block emails from Republican senders, while similar messages from Democrats pass through.

In response, a Google spokesperson refuted the claims, stating that Gmail's spam filters operate impartially, unaffected by political ideology. This mirrors Google's past denials of similar allegations from Republicans and conservatives. The company spokesperson emphasized that Gmail's filters are based on objective criteria, equally applicable to all senders.

Despite previous dismissals of related lawsuits, the FTC's warning notes that non-compliance with regulations may lead to an investigation or enforcement action. This incident underscores ongoing tensions, with allegations of tech bias lingering despite efforts by companies to establish better relations with political conservatives.

