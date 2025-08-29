Left Menu

Modi Eyes Stronger Indo-Japan Ties and Technological Advancements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Japan for a two-day summit with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The visit aims to enhance the Indo-Japan partnership by boosting economic ties and advancing technological cooperation. Modi is also set to attend the SCO summit in China, emphasizing regional cooperation.

  • Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Friday for a two-day visit, where he aims to strengthen ties with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. This trip marks a concerted effort to deepen civilizational bonds and enhance economic ties between India and Japan.

During the visit from August 29 to 30, Modi will engage in summit talks focused on expanding the Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Key areas of collaboration include advancing cooperation in new and emerging technologies, particularly in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Following the Japan visit, Modi will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, scheduled for August 31 and September 1. Modi expressed confidence that these visits would serve national interests by fostering regional cooperation, peace, and sustainable development.

