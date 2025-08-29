Left Menu

BJP Battles Booth-Level Challenge in West Bengal Amid Election Preparations

The Election Commission plans to add nearly 14,000 polling booths in West Bengal, posing a challenge for the BJP, which lacks Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to match this growth. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) views this as a strategic advantage, leveraging its strong local network to maintain its influence.

Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:44 IST
The West Bengal electoral landscape is poised for a significant transformation as the Election Commission plans to introduce nearly 14,000 new polling booths. While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sees this as an opportunity to solidify its grassroots strength, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a daunting challenge due to a shortage of Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

The BJP's internal assessments reveal plans to cover only about 70% of these booths during the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of rolls. In stark contrast to the BJP's predicament, the TMC, with its deeply entrenched local network, exudes confidence about its organizational capabilities.

Amidst these developments, experts highlight the vital role of booth-level management, essential for converting voter sentiment into actionable electoral success. As the BJP grapples with these challenges, the SIR could potentially offer insights into the realignment required to bolster their booth presence ahead of crucial elections.

