Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support

B Sudarshan Reddy, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, received backing from Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. Thackeray pledged support on behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. Despite the NDA's numerical advantage, the opposition views the election as ideological. Reddy expressed gratitude for Thackeray's support.

In a development shaking political corridors, B Sudarshan Reddy, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, has secured a powerful ally in Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thackeray hosted Reddy at his residence, signaling strong support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, despite numbers favoring the ruling NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan.

Describing the vice president election as a clash of ideals, Thackeray urged NDA members with patriotic sentiment to back Reddy, adding an unexpected twist in this political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

