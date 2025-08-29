Opposition Unites: Reddy's Vice Presidential Candidacy Gains Uddhav Thackeray's Support
B Sudarshan Reddy, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, received backing from Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief. Thackeray pledged support on behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi constituents. Despite the NDA's numerical advantage, the opposition views the election as ideological. Reddy expressed gratitude for Thackeray's support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a development shaking political corridors, B Sudarshan Reddy, the Opposition's vice presidential candidate, has secured a powerful ally in Uddhav Thackeray, head of Shiv Sena (UBT).
Thackeray hosted Reddy at his residence, signaling strong support from the Maha Vikas Aghadi, despite numbers favoring the ruling NDA candidate C P Radhakrishnan.
Describing the vice president election as a clash of ideals, Thackeray urged NDA members with patriotic sentiment to back Reddy, adding an unexpected twist in this political narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Opposition’s vice presidential candidate B Sudarshan Reddy meets Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Jagan Reddy Accuses Naidu of 'Deception' Over Welfare Schemes
Reddy vs Radhakrishnan: Vice Presidential Contest of Ideologies
Ideological Showdown: Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid Highlights Political Divide
Justice Reddy: The Opposition's Champion for India's Constitution