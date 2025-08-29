Thailand's Tumultuous Power Struggle: Shinawatra's Setback

Thailand is witnessing another political upheaval as the Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra due to an ethics breach. This marks the latest in a series of dismissals against the influential Shinawatra family by either military or judicial actions.

Paetongtarn's removal arises from a phone call with ex-Cambodian leader Hun Sen during a tumultuous period just before a border conflict. Despite her justification, this development forces the ruling Pheu Thai party to bolster its fragile coalition as they brace for a challenging prime ministerial selection process.

The replacement of Paetongtarn throws Thailand into a spell of uncertainty. A caretaker government will hold the reins until a new leader is chosen. With key candidates facing political opposition, the path to restoring stable governance appears fraught with difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)