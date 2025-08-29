Left Menu

Thailand's Tumultuous Power Struggle: Shinawatra's Setback

Thailand's Constitutional Court has removed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office for ethical violations, marking another setback for the Shinawatra dynasty. Her dismissal has led to political uncertainty and could affect the ruling coalition's stability, amid ongoing power struggles between political elites and conservatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:18 IST
Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thailand is witnessing another political upheaval as the Constitutional Court ousted Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra due to an ethics breach. This marks the latest in a series of dismissals against the influential Shinawatra family by either military or judicial actions.

Paetongtarn's removal arises from a phone call with ex-Cambodian leader Hun Sen during a tumultuous period just before a border conflict. Despite her justification, this development forces the ruling Pheu Thai party to bolster its fragile coalition as they brace for a challenging prime ministerial selection process.

The replacement of Paetongtarn throws Thailand into a spell of uncertainty. A caretaker government will hold the reins until a new leader is chosen. With key candidates facing political opposition, the path to restoring stable governance appears fraught with difficulties.

