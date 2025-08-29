Left Menu

Turbulence at Mauritius Central Bank: A Leadership Clash

Mauritius Prime Minister, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, removed Gerard Sanspeur from his position as the central bank's second deputy governor due to a conflict with Governor Rama Sithanen. The decision aims to address internal disputes at the Bank of Mauritius, as Ramgoolam seeks a resolution by week's end.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:45 IST
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam took decisive action by dismissing Gerard Sanspeur, the central bank's second deputy governor, amid reported tensions at the Bank of Mauritius. The local newspaper, L'Express, highlighted the central bank's internal discord as a cause for Ramgoolam's intervention.

The conflict involved a standoff between central bank Governor Rama Sithanen and Sanspeur, which Ramgoolam labeled as "unacceptable." He expressed urgency in resolving this matter, aiming for a conclusion by the end of the week, as noted in his comments to Le Défi Media Group on Wednesday.

Sanspeur, announcing a press conference slated for 3 p.m. on Friday via Facebook, intensifies the public focus on the bank's issues. Spokespeople for both the central bank and the prime minister's office refrained from commenting when approached by Reuters.

