Political Tensions Flare: BJP and Congress Clash in Patna

Political tensions escalated in Patna as BJP and Congress workers clashed during a protest against Rahul Gandhi's alleged use of abusive language for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both parties engaged in stone-pelting, leading to police intervention. Complaints of injuries have been reported on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Patna boiled over on Friday as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Congress party workers clashed during a protest march. This demonstration was in response to accusations that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used abusive language about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

Senior BJP leaders, including Nitin Nabin and Sanjay Saraogi, led a march to the Congress state headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram. The protesters voiced their discontent over an incident in Darbhanga where they allege derogatory remarks were made against Modi. The march was characterized by slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi and his associates.

Security concerns escalated as Congress workers reportedly locked the gates of Sadaqat Ashram from inside, resorting to stone-pelting against the advancing BJP cadres. The police intervened to defuse the situation, with reports of minor injuries from both factions. As the dust settled, Congress workers staged a sit-in protest outside the Ashram, decrying the BJP's actions as 'hooliganism'. Investigations are underway, with further actions pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

