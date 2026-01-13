Political Titans Clash in Mumbai Civic Polls: Survival Battle for Thackerays

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took aim at Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on Monday, describing the upcoming Mumbai civic body election as a survival fight for the cousins rather than a struggle for Marathi people.

Speaking at a rally supporting the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the civic polls, Fadnavis stressed the inseparability of Mumbai from Maharashtra against the backdrop of internal political tussles among the Thackerays.

He highlighted the mismanagement of Mumbai's civic governance under the undivided Shiv Sena and vowed to usher in an era of transparent governance with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)