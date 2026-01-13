Left Menu

Political Titans Clash in Mumbai Civic Polls: Survival Battle for Thackerays

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticized the Thackeray cousins during a rally, emphasizing that the Mumbai civic body election is crucial for their survival rather than for Marathi people. He urged voters to support the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, highlighting the previous government's failures and future plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:00 IST
Political Titans Clash in Mumbai Civic Polls: Survival Battle for Thackerays
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took aim at Uddhav and Raj Thackeray on Monday, describing the upcoming Mumbai civic body election as a survival fight for the cousins rather than a struggle for Marathi people.

Speaking at a rally supporting the Mahayuti alliance ahead of the civic polls, Fadnavis stressed the inseparability of Mumbai from Maharashtra against the backdrop of internal political tussles among the Thackerays.

He highlighted the mismanagement of Mumbai's civic governance under the undivided Shiv Sena and vowed to usher in an era of transparent governance with the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
2
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global
3
Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

Ukraine's Strategic Move: Awarding Dobra Lithium Deposit Rights

 Global
4
Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

Republican Rift: Indictment Threat Boosts Tensions Over Fed Chief

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026