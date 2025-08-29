Left Menu

Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Strengthening Indo-Japan Ties

During his visit to Japan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with former Japanese leaders and discussed enhancing Indo-Japan relations. Key areas included trade, technology, and human resource collaboration. Meetings with Japanese officials emphasized parliamentary exchanges and cultural ties, aiming to foster stronger bilateral cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Japan marked a significant step in strengthening Indo-Japan ties. Meeting with former Japanese leaders Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, Modi discussed avenues for enhancing trade, critical technologies, and human resource mobility between the two nations.

In discussions, both sides emphasized the potential of deepening the bilateral partnership for mutual economic progress and explored opportunities in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors. Modi's engagement with prominent Japanese figures was a testament to the growing strategic partnership between India and Japan.

Modi also met with Fukushiro Nukaga, highlighting the role of parliamentary exchanges and cooperation across key sectors like health, AI, and science. The visit underscored India's diplomatic efforts to fortify relations with Japan, aiming for a collaborative future that could define the Asian century.

