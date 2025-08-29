Modi's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Strengthening Indo-Japan Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Japan marked a significant step in strengthening Indo-Japan ties. Meeting with former Japanese leaders Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, Modi discussed avenues for enhancing trade, critical technologies, and human resource mobility between the two nations.

In discussions, both sides emphasized the potential of deepening the bilateral partnership for mutual economic progress and explored opportunities in emerging areas such as technology and semiconductors. Modi's engagement with prominent Japanese figures was a testament to the growing strategic partnership between India and Japan.

Modi also met with Fukushiro Nukaga, highlighting the role of parliamentary exchanges and cooperation across key sectors like health, AI, and science. The visit underscored India's diplomatic efforts to fortify relations with Japan, aiming for a collaborative future that could define the Asian century.

(With inputs from agencies.)