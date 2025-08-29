Left Menu

Amit Shah Sounds the 'War Bugle' for Assam Elections, Targets Congress Allegiances

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Assam's congress leadership for alleged ties with Pakistan, highlighting the BJP’s developmental achievements in the state. Addressing a rally, Shah underscored the BJP’s commitment to clearing encroachments and preserving cultural heritage, as Assam prepares for elections next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:08 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged address at a rally of panchayat representatives, Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress' leadership in Assam, specifically targeting state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi over alleged connections with Pakistan. This accusation comes as Assam gears up for its assembly polls scheduled for March-April next year.

While commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's developmental initiatives and stating that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has effectively brought these benefits to Assamese homes, Shah expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will secure a third consecutive term in Assam. He accused Congress leaders of sympathizing with infiltrators and encouraging encroachment.

The BJP has focused on reclaiming lands and restoring the sanctity of cultural sites like Srimanta Sankardeva and Mahapurush Madhavdeva's monasteries. Shah highlighted operations against infiltrators and emphasized the marginal presence of Congress in recent rural polls, asserting that their influence has diminished significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

