Assam CM Alleges 'Pakistan Links' of Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi

In a bold accusation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced intentions to reveal alleged connections between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan's ISI, before the month's end.

Sarma criticized Gogoi's family's British citizenship, sparking debate about Gogoi's eligibility and loyalty to the state of Assam, particularly concerning his ambitions for leadership.

The Chief Minister's assertions have intensified political tensions in Assam, as both sides exchange heated accusations regarding national loyalty and personal affiliations.

