Assam CM Alleges 'Pakistan Links' of Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi of having ties with Pakistan, promising to release evidence soon. Sarma also criticized Gogoi over his family's British citizenship, raising questions about Gogoi's political prospects and loyalty to Assam.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced intentions to reveal alleged connections between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan's ISI, before the month's end.
Sarma criticized Gogoi's family's British citizenship, sparking debate about Gogoi's eligibility and loyalty to the state of Assam, particularly concerning his ambitions for leadership.
The Chief Minister's assertions have intensified political tensions in Assam, as both sides exchange heated accusations regarding national loyalty and personal affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uchit Singhal: Transforming Jammu Division's Railway Success
Supreme Court Poised for Pivotal Decisions on Global Tariffs and Presidential Authority
India Unveils Vision for Samagra Shiksha 3.0, Reimagining School Education Through Technology, Skills and Outcome-Driven Reform
Tamil Nadu's Vision: 'Tell Us Your Dream' Initiative Launched
Crisis Averted: ONGC’s Relentless Effort to Control Gas Well Blaze