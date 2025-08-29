JD Vance Poised for Presidency Despite Trump's Health Confidence

US Vice President JD Vance has expressed confidence in stepping up to the presidency if necessary, underscoring his role's importance in preparing him for such responsibilities amid ongoing discussions about President Donald Trump's health.

Vance, one of the youngest vice presidents, lauded Trump's ''incredibly good health'' during an interview with USA Today, dismissing speculation about potential health issues affecting the 79-year-old president's ability to serve a full term.

Amidst concerns from Democrats regarding Trump's age and health, Vance assured that his immediate focus remains on his current role, leaving future presidential aspirations open but unplanned.