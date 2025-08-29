Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Japan focused on strengthening India-Japan bilateral ties, with discussions on trade, technology, and investment. He engaged with former Japanese Prime Ministers and business leaders to explore growth areas. Modi emphasized collaboration in critical areas like AI and semiconductors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:07 IST
Strengthening Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

During his recent diplomatic journey to Japan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in detailed discussions aimed at fortifying the bilateral relationship between India and Japan. Meeting with former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, Modi emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration across various sectors.

Modi highlighted the shared commitment to boosting bilateral ties, stressing areas like trade, critical technologies, and human resource mobility. Discussions also explored potential growth in emerging fields such as technology and semiconductors, echoing Modi's vision for an India-Japan partnership focused on mutual prosperity.

Engagements with Japanese business leaders further underscored Modi's strategic focus, highlighting roles within organizations like the Japan-India Association. As Modi continues his Asian diplomatic tour, with a subsequent visit to China, the reinforced India-Japan partnership stands as a testament to his diplomatic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

Surprising Surge: India's GDP Rises Beyond Expectations

 Global
2
Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

Nagaland Celebrates Sporting Excellence Amid New Policy Plans

 India
3
We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-generation challenges: Japan PM Ishiba after talks with PM Modi.

We need to take advantage of each other's strengths to deal with next-genera...

 Global
4
Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisis

Public Health Showdown: Milei's Fiscal Veto Tests Argentina's Hospital Crisi...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025