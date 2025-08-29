Strengthening Ties: Modi's Diplomatic Visit to Japan

During his recent diplomatic journey to Japan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in detailed discussions aimed at fortifying the bilateral relationship between India and Japan. Meeting with former Japanese Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida, Modi emphasized the importance of expanding collaboration across various sectors.

Modi highlighted the shared commitment to boosting bilateral ties, stressing areas like trade, critical technologies, and human resource mobility. Discussions also explored potential growth in emerging fields such as technology and semiconductors, echoing Modi's vision for an India-Japan partnership focused on mutual prosperity.

Engagements with Japanese business leaders further underscored Modi's strategic focus, highlighting roles within organizations like the Japan-India Association. As Modi continues his Asian diplomatic tour, with a subsequent visit to China, the reinforced India-Japan partnership stands as a testament to his diplomatic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)