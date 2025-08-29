Maratha Quota Movement Ignites: Manoj Jarange's Fierce Hunger Strike

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on Friday, insisting on continuing until community reservations under the OBC category are secured.

Thousands of supporters welcomed Jarange, and despite restrictive permissions, he urged peaceful protests as the government expressed readiness to negotiate.

With heightened security, significant traffic disruptions occurred, underscoring the gravity of Jarange's protest, seen as pivotal amidst Maharashtra's political landscape.

