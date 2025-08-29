Left Menu

Maratha Quota Movement Ignites: Manoj Jarange's Fierce Hunger Strike

Manoj Jarange commenced an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, demanding a 10% reservation for Marathas under the OBC category. Despite government willingness to negotiate, Jarange is resolute in his peaceful protest alongside thousands of supporters, pressing for the community's demands to be met.

Updated: 29-08-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, on Friday, insisting on continuing until community reservations under the OBC category are secured.

Thousands of supporters welcomed Jarange, and despite restrictive permissions, he urged peaceful protests as the government expressed readiness to negotiate.

With heightened security, significant traffic disruptions occurred, underscoring the gravity of Jarange's protest, seen as pivotal amidst Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

