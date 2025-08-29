Owaisi Criticizes RSS Chief's 'Three Children' Theory

In a recent critique, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi condemned RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's proposal for Indian families to have three children, accusing him of imposing an undue burden on women.

Owaisi also censured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, asserting that hostility towards Muslims has been institutionalized during his time in office.

In an interview with PTI, Owaisi blamed the RSS and its allies for propagating anti-Muslim rhetoric and emphasized the decreasing growth rate of the Muslim population according to the 2011 census, arguing against the need for Bhagwat's suggestion.