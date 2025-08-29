Left Menu

Amit Shah on BJP's Commitment to Eradicate Infiltrators in India

Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the BJP's promise to rid India of illegal foreigners during a programme in Guwahati. He highlighted the Centre's demography mission aimed at identifying infiltrators and recounted the historic efforts of Assam's first non-Congress CM, Golap Borbora, in this regard.

Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the BJP's commitment to eliminating infiltrators in the nation during a recent event in Guwahati. He emphasized the Centre's involvement in a high-powered demography mission, which aims to study demographic patterns and identify illegal residents in India.

Addressing the gathering at the celebration of Assam's first non-Congress Chief Minister Golap Borbora's birth centenary, Shah acknowledged the BJP's long-standing pledge to Assam and the broader nation to address illegal immigration, promising that the party would fulfill its promises despite delays.

Shah also reflected on Borbora's significant efforts in the late 1970s to cleanse Assam's voters' list of illegal foreigners, a move that catalyzed the Assam Agitation. He criticized current opposition to similar electoral roll cleansing initiatives, attributing it to a moral decline in today's political climate.

